A one-vehicle crash in the Kilpatrick area has claimed a life Monday at approximately 9:35 p.m.
Bruce Diaz Ramirez, 23, of Albertville was killed when the 1999 Mercedes he was driving left the roadway and collided with a tree. Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 168 near the Kilpatrick Community in DeKalb County. Nothing further is available as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers continue to investigate.
