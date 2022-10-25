Everyone plays a role in school bus safety

Bus Safety Week serves as a yearly reminder that caution is the top priority when it comes to transporting previous cargo to and from school.
With that in mind, there are some rules and suggestions to make the road a safer place for buses and other traffic, whether you’re a parent who wants to make sure your child arrives safety at school, the child waking up 10 minutes before the schoolbus rolls to a stop in your neighborhood or simply someone sharing the road.
Did you know that it is illegal to pass a school bus while the stop arm is out and the red light is flashing? This offense can land you a $150-$300 fine for the first offense in Alabama. The second offense carries much more weight, as the fine jumps to $300-$500, plus a suspension of your driver’s license for 30 days and 100 hours of community service. Just don’t do it.
When can you pass a school bus?
Obviously, you can’t pass it when the red lights are flashing. As long as the yellow or red lights aren’t lit, you are able to legally pass the bus.
But what do those lights mean?
The yellow flashing lights come before the red. The yellow lights signal that the bus is slowing down to prepare for a stop to load or unload children.
The red flashing lights signal that the bus has now come to a full stop and children are coming off or on.
This means you must stop your car and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the stop arm comes back in and the bus begins moving again.
For the parents whose children ride the bus, it’s important to be mindful of the contributions you make toward the safety of everyone’s children riding on the school bus. There’s a massive amount of students transported on buses every single day.
To make sure your child is safe -- especially a younger child -- be at the bus stop five minutes before the bus arrives.
For any new children or younger children, show them ahead of time where to wait for the bus. Remind them that this isn’t a place to play and to stay off of the road.
Additionally, tell them they should never walk behind a school bus. If necessary, they should cross in the front, around the 10-foot crossbar attached to the front of the bus.
While discussing school bus safety, the obvious question might be “why do the buses not have seatbelts?”
This is a good question, with a good answer.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “decided that the best way to provide crash protection to passengers of large school buses is through a concept called ‘compartmentalization.’”
NHTSA explains this requires that the interior of large buses protect children without them needing to buckle up.
Through compartmentalization, children are protected from crashes by strong, closely spaced seats that have energy-absorbing backs.
With all this in mind, everyone needs to make sure school buses remain one of the most efficient and safest ways of transportation on the road today.
It’s only possible when everyone does their part.
