Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:12:04 AM Sunset: 04:41 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: NNW @ 6mph UV Index: 3 Moderate

Monday Night

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of light freezing rain later at night. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.