The Rainsville Holiday Open House event will be Nov. 8 and 9.
Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff said several gift shops, boutiques and other specialty retailers in Rainsville are participating this year. Goff said there is something for everyone.
“We want to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy some special activities such as Christmas gift displays, Christmas decor, free refreshments, Christmas music, event discounts and door prize drawings.
Three of the 21 local businesses participating in the Rainsville Holiday Open House are Chimney Pro, Faith-N-Hymn, and Sassy Ruffles Boutique.
Chimney Pro has been in business since 1992. Owners Dustin and Amber Doty purchased the company in 2017 and will be participating in the Holiday Open House again this year from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Amber said the Holiday Open House is an opportunity for local business owners to support their communities as well as other local businesses.
“The Holiday Open House is important because we try to shop locally,” she said. “I do my best to always choose local businesses first. I know a lot of small business owners try to support our local schools and stuff so if the local community can support us and come and visit us and check us out first, that would be great.”
Amber said hot chocolate, cider, cookies and snacks will be available for customers while they browse the store. She also said ongoing roadwork has prompted customers to call the store with questions about whether or not the store is open and how to get there. Amber said the roadwork has not impacted the store’s hours and that the store can still be accessed through detours.
“If you follow [County Road] 835 up the mountain, the road is closed up there, but you can still get to us,” she said. “There are signs that say ‘No thru traffic,’ but the store is before the closure. You can reach us from Dug Out Valley Road or you can get to us from 835 in Fort Payne.”
Amber said Chimney Pro is half a mile before the closure, so Chimney Pro’s doors are still open.
“We are still here, and we are still open,” she said. “Just go past the John Deere Place and turn right. So, please come see us and come browse and have a look at what all we have to offer.”
Chimney Pro is located at 1297 County Rd 835, also known as old Highway 35. For more information, call 256-845-9814.
Sassy Ruffles Boutique, owned by Starla Haney, will have its doors open for the Rainsville Holiday Open House.
Haney said this year’s Holiday Open House is the boutique’s second one in its new location. She said a special guest will be in the store to visit with the children Saturday afternoon.
“We are having Santa Claus come on Saturday to visit with the kids from 4 p.m. to 6, so we will likely close around 6 on Saturday,” she said. “And Friday we will be open from 9 a.m. to 5.”
Haney said there will be snacks available for customers while they shop the 10 percent off store-wide sale.
“I would like for everyone to come out and shop with us,” she said. “We’ve got a variety of things for kids and for women, and our prices are reasonable.”
Sassy Ruffles is located at 795 McCurdy Ave. S. For more information, call 256-640-3423.
Faith-N-Hymn owners Justin and Marilyn Bryant are open for Holiday Open House during their regular store hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 on Saturday. Faith-N-Hymn has been in business for more than 20 years, but Justin and his wife, Marilyn, have been running the business for the past year.
Justin said he would like to invite everyone to come see the selection the Christian Bookstore has to offer.
“There will be a 10 percent off store-wide sale Friday and Saturday,” he said. “We want everyone to come out and shop with us during open house and see what all we have to offer.”
Faith-N-Hymn is located at 475 Main Street W. For more information, call 256-638-4966.
Other businesses participating in the Rainsville Holiday Open House are 1620 Market, located at 1930 Garrett Street; Alice Circle, located at 1012 Main Street; Bargains 4 U, located at 285 McCurdy Ave. N.; Brantley’s Western Wear, located at 512 Main St. W.; Cricket Wireless, located at 25 Main St. W.; DeKalb Farmers Cooperative, located at 1090 McCurdy Ave. S.; JD’s Embroidery & Vinyl, located at 759 Main St.; Lydia’s ACE Hardware, located at 698 Main St. E.; Merle Norman, located at 82 Main St. E.; Nana Poppins, located at 260 McCurdy Ave. N.; North Alabama Trophy, located at 759 Main St. E.; Penny’s From Heaven Spa, located at 2203 Main St. E.; Prime Pawn, located at 752 Main Street E.; Southern Klass, located at 64 Main Street; The Honey Pot, located at 285 McCurdy Ave. N.; The Rusty Lantern, located at 111 Main St. E.; Thomas & Son Furniture, located at 2816 Main St., Powell and Vickie’s Flower & Gifts, located at 475 McCurdy Ave. S.
Goff said if anyone has any questions about the Rainsville Holiday Open House, they can call her at the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce office at 256-638-7800.
“This is Rainsville’s Holiday Open House, and we want everyone to come out and support our retailers and shop local,” Goff said. “They are going to have some amazing specials, decorations and refreshments. Everyone please come out and support these local businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.