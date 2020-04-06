DeKalb Regional asks for 'Kindness Rocks'

Ashley Mathews, director of operations and development at DeKalb Regional Medical Center, is collecting “Kindness Rocks” that will be placed in the DRMC courtyard and throughout the grounds of the hospital for encouragement during this challenging time.
A “Kindness Rock” is any rock that someone has decorated with an inspirational message or image. Mathews said they could be all shapes and sizes, but the goal is to uplift and encourage those that encounter them.
“Sometimes, a simple word of encouragement can help brighten someone’s day,” she said.
Mathews said the idea came about when her “sweet” six-year-old little girl asked how she could help the doctors and the people at the hospital.
“She has always been fascinated with the medical world and loves to help others. I explained that we couldn’t let people in the hospital because they might get sick too,” she said.
Mathews' daughter, however, had an idea and brought her a kit she had received months earlier to paint and decorate rocks, saying, “this will make them happy, mommy.”
“Our CEO recently mentioned Mr. Rogers, from the beloved childhood TV show. Mr. Rogers was an ambassador of kindness and empathy. Mr. Rogers famously said, ‘when I was a boy, and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’” Mathews said.
She said Rogers and his mother were right, and there are plenty of helpers if you just look around.
“Let’s spread support, positivity and encouragement instead of negative opinions, inaccurate information and criticism,” said Mathews.
With all the events happening, this is an uncertain time for many people. Things are changing daily. She said if we all come together as a community, we will be stronger than if we criticize and focus on the negatives.
She said each act of kindness shown to those at DRMC has been appreciated.
“I think it is important for those on the front lines fighting to know that the community appreciates their many sacrifices to help others in need,” said Mathews.
The rocks can be dropped off at Dove Family Health in Rainsville or placed outside the front main entrance of DRMC while practicing social distancing. For more information, call 256-997-2571.
