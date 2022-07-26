Marked for Life helping students prepare

Kelli Gardner, the ministry coordinator for Marked for Life Ministries, and other volunteers sort through school supplies at Asbury Methodist Church. 

 Contributed Photo

Marked for Life Ministries is hosting a Summer Block Party on July 30 in partnership with local churches and organizations.

They’ll provide 500 backpacks with school supplies on a first-come first-served basis while also providing food, haircuts for young people, cotton candy, snow cones, bounce houses, popcorn, food and more. It will start at 10 a.m. Saturday. 

