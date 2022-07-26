Marked for Life helping students prepare

Marked for Life Ministries is hosting a Summer Block Party on July 30 in partnership with local churches and organizations.
They’ll provide 500 backpacks with school supplies on a first-come first-served basis while also providing food, haircuts for young people, cotton candy, snow cones, bounce houses, popcorn, food and more. It will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The event is a Deliver Hope Project made possible by community volunteers.
“Our Deliver Hope projects do just that, meet our community with the radical love of Jesus,” said founder and director Logan LeGrande.
“If it's feeding hungry, providing essential support to those in crisis, appreciating our community heroes, or delivering gifts to children in need. Deliver Hope mobilizes the body of Christ to be the hands of feet of Jesus.”
Volunteers are needed to assist Marked for Life Ministries with the Deliver Hope Projects.The Fort Payne Lions Club helped with the purchase of the school supplies at Walmart while Asbury Methodist Church in Fort Payne provided a location for volunteers to pack the items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.