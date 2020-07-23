Rainsville Police Department announces new assistant chief, captain at meeting

Rainsville Revenue and Zoning Officer Matt Crum and Detective Todd Bowen were promoted during Monday night's Rainsville City Council meeting.
Crum was promoted to assistant police chief effective July 22, 2020, and Bowen was promoted to captain Investigator effective July 22, 2020.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said three applicants applied for the assistant chief position; however, out of those, only two were within the city.
Following the interview process, Lingerfelt said Crum was the selected candidate for the position.
The council also voted to promote Bowen to the vacant position of captain investigator.
Councilman Brandon Freeman said they couldn’t have selected two better ones.
Lingerfelt echoed Freeman's sentiments, referring to Crum and Bowen as “top shelf” employees.
Councilman Bejan Taheri and Derek Rosson also joined the others congratulating Crum and Bowen on their promotions.
Rosson said Crum would continue to help for the next few months until his previous position as revenue officer is filled.
Councilman Marshall Stiefel said Crum would be available to speak with anyone that has been dealing with him previously as revenue officer.
Crum thanked the council for his promotion and said he has the next three months planned out for zoning and other matters with the city.
“I’ve kind of made sure that we are taken care of in that capacity as far in the future as I could. Anything I can do to help,” he said.
Bowen also expressed his gratitude to the council for the opportunity to serve as captain-investigator.
“It’s been an honor to serve the City of Rainsville the last six and a half years, and I look forward to continuing that service in this new position,” he said.
Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith said he agreed with the council's decision of promoting Crum and Bowen.
“I can’t think of any two better ones with high integrity and honor to serve with. I look forward to working with them some more,” he said.
The council approved to post the revenue officer position previously held by Crum commencing July 21, seven days internally and seven days externally.
The council also heard updates from the following departments and councilmen:
The council approved the purchase of a building for the Rainsville Fire Department at $3,055.00, with the city paying $1,000 and getting reimbursed for the remainder of the amount. The building will be used as a storage facility for turnouts and fire equipment.
Rainsville Fire Chief WilliMac Wright said they were having storage issues after donations of air packs and turnout equipment and needed a bigger facility.
“We ran across this building at a pretty good deal, and we’ve been fortunate with the DeKalb County Commission, our [Plainview High] school field and the city joining in, it would be a good opportunity for us,” he said.
Freeman announced Peewee Football sign-ups are underway for the upcoming season. He said this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they would not be hosting tournaments; instead, the Field of Dreams Sports Complex would be used as a practice field.
Rosson reminded the public to complete their 2020 Census and encourage others to complete it as well.
The council also:
• approved to accept three streets (only) located in the Highland Subdivision in Rainsville with the Highland’s Homeowners Association taking care of the street lights and the street signs.
• approved the purchase of an Epson Wireless Projector from Berry & Dunn at $2,136.00 paid for by the city court for the court.
• approved to change the pre-existing Boozer Bridge conventional loan to a construction loan with First Southern State Bank. The construction loan would allow them to take money as needed instead of all at once, saving them some money in the long run.
• Councilman Ricky Byrum abstained from voting.
• approved a joint effort between the City of Rainsville and the DeKalb County Board of Education to aid in the expansion of the parking lot at the bus garage at the cost of $1,015.00.
• approved to send Fire Chief WilliMac Wright and Assistant Fire Chief Derek Summerford to the Fire Chief’s Conference on August 7 through 12.
• approved to authorize Lingerfelt to add Mockingbird Ln NW in Rainsville to the Paving Project, provided the contractor is willing to extend the project at $55,00.
The next council meeting is scheduled for August 3, 2020, with a workshop at 4:15 p.m. and a regular session at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.