The American Legion Post 89, of Fort Payne, presented a Gold Star to, Shirley Deerman, the sister of PVT Harvie Hicks, who lost his life on the U.S.A.T. Dorchester on February 3, 1942. This was the sinking ship of a troop ship that is memorialized at the Chapel of the Four Chaplains in Philadelphia.
The ship went down after being torpedoed by a German U-boat south of Greenland 76 years ago, and 670 of the 900 aboard were lost at sea. Four chaplains aboard, of different religions, gave up their life jackets and continued to pray and sing as the ship went down.
The local chapter honors the anniversary each year on February 3 and took the time Saturday to meet with and present Hicks’ family with the Gold Star banner, certificate and pin, along with an American Battle Commission Certificate.
Post 89 also invited Deerman to next year’s ceremony honoring the men aboard the Dorchester.
