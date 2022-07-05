World Games open on Thursday

An international spotlight will fall on Alabama starting Thursday and prominent in that shine will be world-renowned country music artist and humanitarian Randy Owen.
The Opening Ceremony for the World Games will be presented by Alabama Power on July 7, 2022 from 8-10 p.m. Honorary co-chairman Owen and his daughter Allison penned the official theme song, “Hope of Alabama,” produced by World Games Artistic Director Dr. Henry Panion III.
“I’m so honored to join my fellow outstanding Alabamians – Charles Barkley, Dr. Henry Panion, and others in helping bring this event to Alabama,” Owen said. “The people in our state have made a tremendous impact on my life and career, and I’m happy to show the world what Alabama is all about. Our people are as diverse as the landscape in our beautiful state. It is my hope that we are able to bring that uniqueness to the forefront and let the light of Alabama shine out into the world.”
TV stations in over 60 countries will broadcast images from the events. The TV rights were awarded to CBS and the
multi-sport event can be followed via the streaming platform Olympic.org. Owen, the lead singer of the group Alabama, said his involvement is personal.
“My wife, Kelly, and I raised our family in Alabama,” said Owen. “Our children all graduated from Alabama universities: Jacksonville State (Alison), Samford (Heath), and Auburn (Randa). My Home’s in Alabama isn’t just a song or lyrics on a page. My home and heart will always be in Alabama, and now it is the home of The World Games 2022!”
The Opening Ceremony event will feature live entertainment with Owen joined on-stage by musical artists such as Nelly, Sara Evans, Sheila E., Tony! Toni! Tone!, and Yolanda Adams. The program will also include remarks from key dignitaries and the official Parade of Athletes, representing more than 100 countries. Tickets for the opening ceremony can be purchased in advance at https://am.ticketmaster.com/twg2022/ceremonies.
It is scheduled to happen inside the Protective Stadium at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC). The Birmingham-based Protective Life Corporation is also a Foundation partner of The World Games 2022, sponsoring the Athlete of the Day, Athlete of the Month, Athlete of the Year and Athlete of The Games programs.
Funk legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins will still serve as Master of Ceremonies and guide audiences through a musical and theatrical presentation produced by Birmingham-based LRY Media to celebrate the rich musical and cultural history of Birmingham.
Titled “Unlocking The Magic: Celebrating The Power of The One”, the cermony will celebrate Birmingham’s past, present and future. Spoken word artist, musician, educator, and Birmingham native Sharrif Simmons will be delivering a poem.
Over the 11 days that follow, athletes and fans from all over the world will get to experience Birmingham and Alabama before the closing ceremony on July 17 with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China.
In May, it was announced that Tuskegee native Lionel Richie would join the Closing Ceremony as a featured performer, marking his first performance in his home state in more than two decades.
