Fan Appreciation Days returns

This year's Fan Appreciation Days kick off tomorrow evening at Northeast Alabama Community College and are scheduled to conclude on Sunday.
Teddy Gentry’s Singing with the Stars Talent Contest starts at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $10 by calling 256-997-9700. Tickets on the day-of-show are $15 for adults or $5 for children under 12. All proceeds will benefit The Children’s Advocacy Center.
On Friday, June 17, NACC once again hosts festivities with the Fans Songwriters Showcase Spectacular featuring some of the most accomplished songwriters in America. All sales will benefit the June Jam Foundation. Tickets are available online here or visit nacc.edu by clicking the “Fans Songwriters Showcase” banner.
On Saturday, June 18, a 7 p.m. Fan Appreciation Concert is exclusively available to verified members of the Alabama Fan Club. If you are a fan club member, tickets are available by calling 256-845-1646. There are a very limited number of tickets available. VIP tickets are $125 and fan tickets are $75. All proceeds will benefit operations at the Alabama Museum.
Fan Appreciation Days will conclude on Sunday, June 19, with gates opening at 10 a.m. for Randy’s Fandemonium on the Farm, weather permitting. A $20 donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital is suggested. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. CST while supplies last. All guests bags are subject to being checked before entering the event at Randy’s venue at 553 Randy Owen Drive N.E. in Fort Payne.
Traffic is expected to pick up locally this week because, in addition to Fan Appreciation Day events, this Saturday will also be the date of the Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-in and the Rainsville Freedom 5K and 10K Annual Race. Event organizer Jerry Clifton said runners are anticipated from 17 states and he expects to hit $400,000 in contributions to local charities. Race Packet pick-up and in-person registration are Friday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 (race day) from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
