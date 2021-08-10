Hammon returns to Valley Head

The DeKalb County Board of Education held a special called meeting Tuesday morning to approve Charles Hammon as a physical education teacher and head football coach at Valley Head High School effective Aug. 10, 2021.
Hammon served as Valley Head High School’s head football coach from 2001 to 2005 and is returning to DeKalb County following his time with the Chattooga and Dade County School systems.
DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles with the football season here, Hammon’s placement needed to be approved immediately.
“He's leaving Dade County, Georgia, so we wanted to make it to where he could resign his position there and they could move forward as well,” he said.
Lyles also provided the board with a brief COVID-19 update stating, at this point, they have minimal reports.
“We have three schools that have given me some reports. Two schools have three staff members out and one school notified me yesterday they had one student,” he said.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 26, 2021, with a budget hearing at 4:00 p.m., a work session at 4:30 and a regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
