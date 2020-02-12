AUBURN, Ala. – The nominating committee of the Auburn Alumni Association Board of Directors is requesting nominations from alumni and friends of Auburn University for four directors and two officer positions.
Members of the Auburn Alumni Association Board of Directors serve on a voluntary basis for four years. Officers serve two-year terms. The board meets in Auburn three times per year and holds monthly teleconference calls.
Completed nomination packets must be submitted electronically no later than Friday, March 20, 2020 at 5 p.m. CT. A completed packet must include a brief biography of the nominee and at least two (maximum of four) letters of recommendation from current contributing association members.
For requirements and expectations, visit https://aub.ie/bodexpectations; to nominate a qualified alumna or alumnus, visit https://aub.ie/boardnominations.
The Auburn Alumni Association is a member-based nonprofit organization funded by membership contributions, individual donations and corporate sponsorships. The mission of the Auburn Alumni Association strives daily to enhance the engagement and connection of all Auburn University alumni and friends. For more information on the Auburn Alumni Association, contact director of alumni communications and marketing, Jessica King, at (334) 844-2960 or jessicaking@auburn.edu.
