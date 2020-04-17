Narcotics seized in Rainsville

The DCSO seized a large amount of illegal narcotics in Rainsville last Tuesday.
The investigation was initiated after receiving numerous complaints from the community regarding possible drug activity on Hancock Drive in Rainsville. Through the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
Deputies and agents conducted the search around 10 p.m. that night, and found approximately a pound of marijuana, seven marijuana plants, illegal prescription pills, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.
Two occupants of the home, Barry Rice, 40, of Rainsville, and Ocean Phoenix Rice, 18, of Rainsville, were both charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
“This is a great job by our narcotics agents and deputies,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Though we’ve had to modify our operations due to the current coronavirus epidemic, we’re going to continue counter-drug operations in our communities. Part of operating at the highest level of law enforcement in our county means not only policing unincorporated areas, but also pursuing narcotics within the city limits. God bless.”
