4-H is inviting youth across Alabama to participate in the 2020 4-H Biggest Catch virtual fishing contest. This freshwater fishing contest is for young people ages 9 to 18 and will be held June 1 - 14.
“We teach fishing basics and aquatic education year-round through our 4-H Sportfishing program,” said Emily Nichols, Alabama Extension 4-H specialist. “Now we are giving youth the chance to put those skills to the test in a little friendly competition.”
Contest Entries and Requirements
To be eligible for the contest, youth must catch and land their own fish without the help of others. To submit an entry, participants must measure their fish, take a photo of it and submit it online along with the online contest entry form. Contest requirements are as followed:
Youth participants must submit official contest entries between 8 a.m. CST June 1 and 8 p.m. CST June 14 using the online submission form at bit.ly/Biggest4HCatch.
To enter, a photograph of the biggest catch must be uploaded. The photograph should include the youth and their fish, the contest code AL4H2020 and also the total length of the fish. Participants can write this on a piece of paper and hold it up in the photograph or write it on their hand.
One entry per youth is allowed. Only complete entries will be considered.
Contest categories are Basses, Bream (Sunfish), Catfishes and Crappies. Participants must submit their catch to the correct category.
Participants must catch the fish in Alabama waters.
First, second and third place recognition will be awarded for each category. Also, participants are to follow all state requirements for fishing license and permits, as well as creel and size limits. Visit OutdoorAlabama.com for more information.
“Right now is a great time for families to get outside together and explore the state’s abundant freshwater,” Nichols said. “From county lakes, rivers and streams to state parks, there are great spots for recreating responsibly.”
About Alabama 4-H
Alabama 4-H is the youth development organization of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. The program seeks to empower young people with the skills to lead their communities and also grow into future leaders. Visit www.alabama4h.com for more information.
