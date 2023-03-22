Fort Payne man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Fort Payne man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident.

 File photo

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, has claimed the life of a Fort Payne man.

Carl R. Nestor, 51, was fatally injured when the 2005 Nissan Altima that he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.