Fort Payne man killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, has claimed the life of a Fort Payne man.
Carl R. Nestor, 51, was fatally injured when the 2005 Nissan Altima that he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
Nestor, who was not using his seat belt at the time of crash, was ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Dekalb County 89 near Dekalb County 130, approximately one mile south of Fort Payne, in Dekalb County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
