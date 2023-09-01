In January 2021 David Davis became Chief of Police in Fort Payne. In March 2022, Davis found himself moving the Fort Payne Police Department into a section of the Williams Avenue School.
The school building is serving as a temporary police station while mold remediation and renovations are being done to the existing police station located at 200 Gault Ave. S. Some law enforcement departments, in unaffected areas of the structure on Gault Ave., have remained in the building.
The city-owned structure undergoing renovations was built in 1941. It has lodged various city departments. Throughout the years the building has housed the city government, the public library, the electric utility, water utility, fire department, jail, 911 dispatch center, and the police. The building was simultaneously occupied by both city hall offices and the police for a time. When the new city hall was built in 2005 the building was left only housing the city law enforcement agency.
While mold remediation is never good news, having to gut the interior did allow updates and making the floor plan more cohesive.
"The original building was chopped up into sections, which made going from one department to another difficult," said Davis. "The new remodel has eliminated the need to go outside and around the building to access a different department, or going through a maze of stairs and rooms to access another part of the building. The new plan will make it easier for both the public and the officers."
The plans include a new Emergency Operation Center (EOC). This room will be the command center for monitoring large crowd events such as June Jam and Boom Days. It will also serve as a command center whenever there is any threat to public safety. The use of a video wall in the EOC will update the technology tools of local law enforcement.
Boots on the ground is the first line of defense, but using technology such as drones and street cameras for patrolling on a video wall enhances the abilities of law enforcement and other public
video wall will allow for several camera positions to be viewed at one time (in real-time) or a single camera view can be targeted by enlarging it across the entire screen for detailed inspection.
The EOC will also jointly serve the needs of many departments. "The control center can be simultaneously used by fire, ambulance, and police along with other agencies that pool their resources together to protect the community in the event of a crisis or to monitor large events," said Davis. When not in use for an emergency operation it will serve as a day-to-day conference room.
The idea was born from the EMACC, (East Metro Area Crime Center) in Oxford, Alabama. The EMACC utilizes state-of-the-art technology to fight crime in new and efficient ways. Leveraging live feed video walls, federal, state, and local public safety agencies can access real-time intelligence to reduce the crime rate.
"We have been sending one investigator each week to the EMACC so our department will be familiar with the new equipment available," said Davis. "Conferences have also been attended where vendors showcase and explain technology such as the video wall. Also, tours have been taken of other 911 Centers that have had recent updates."
Additionally, a 48-seat law enforcement training room is being constructed.
This room will allow for training in subjects like accident investigations and computer forensics. "In the future we would like to include a Promethean board," said Davis. A Promethean board functions as an interactive projector, displaying content directly from a desktop device, or in newer LED models, syncing with other devices through Bluetooth or screen mirroring. "We are doing our best to keep up with technology, while at the same time being financially responsible."
The eventual goal is to link the different law enforcement rooms together with audio and video communication, so that each room can be simultaneously used when several agencies are working together on a crises or project.
The long-time embedded City Hall signage on the building will be replaced with "Fort Payne Police Department."
Davis said, many different people have contributed to the plans for the updated police station; the mayor, the city council, and assistant police chief, Lee Traylor.
The expected date for completion of the project is June 2024.
