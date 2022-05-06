DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles provided a construction update on facilities and spoke of feature projects throughout various campuses.
Lyles said he and board member Randy Peppers visited the Crossville High School campus last week to look at a site for a potential new Agricultural and Home Economics building.
He said they hope for that to be the next new Ag facility project.
Lyles discussed concerns with a retaining wall in the Collinsville High School softball field and the need for improvements.
A request has been sent for the cost of replacing the wall.
Among the future projects discussed were the need of upgraded sciences and STEAM labs at Sylvania, Geraldine and Ider High Schools.
Lyles said there's a possibility of undertaking Sylvania and Geraldine High Schools projects at the same time.
"At Ider we looked at renovating their science lab, they have a good space, but it needs some major updates," he said. "They are supposed to get back to us with an update for that."
Lyles said he is excited about the footprints for these plans and is looking forward to moving ahead with the project to help the science departments ad the STEAM programs.
In the meantime, the soil test for Ider's new softball site has been completed as progress on that continues.
At Fyffe High School, Lyles said the gym floor sealer was added, and the process of laying out the graphics would be starting.
At Plainview High School, there are concerns about the time frame for its gym renovations.
"They are short on gym space as it is for when we can bid to replace that floor," said Lyles.
He said there are a lot of areas that need some new facilities and work, and they hope to move forward with those quickly.
"I am excited about the projects that we are working on and excited that we have the money that we can talk about doing some more projects," said DeKalb County Board of Education Chairwoman Carol Hiett.
"This legislative session had some good things happened that's going to aid our systems," Lyles said.
He spoke of the recent changes and updates with the State of Alabama Division of Construction Management, stating the updates allowed the flexibility to undertake more projects.
"We appreciate (Alabama House Majority Leader) Nathaniel Ledbetter and (State Sen.) Steve Livingston for making that happen in this last legislative session," Lyles said.
He also announced the 2022 D.A.R.E. Graduation is slated for 9 a.m. on May 11, 2022 at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum, with all school participating at once for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following 2022 graduation ceremony schedule was also provided:
• Collinsville High School - May 23, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Gadsden State Community College Centre Campus
• Crossville High School - May 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
• Geraldine High School - May 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Isbell Field
• Fyffe High School - May 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Paul Benefield Stadium/ Ridgeway-Long Field
• Ider High School - May 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
• Plainview High School - May 23, 2022 at 7 p.m. at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum
• Sylvania High School - May 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Ram Stadium
• Valley Head High School - May 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Lowell Barron Gymnasium (VHS)
The board also:
• approved the school system’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance for April 18, 2022, bills and accounts.
• approved the early graduation of Miranda Lambert of Ider High School.
• approved the following bid: Roofing Bid for Collinsville, Crossville, and Fyffe - GKL Companies, Inc. - $680,000 and Roofing Bid for Sylvania and Valley Head - Johns & Kirksey, Inc. - $312,000
• approved Robin Pair - Sylvania High School - cancellation of retirement - 4/21/22
• approved the following non-renewals/terminations (The Students First Act does not use the term “non-renewal.” For this agenda item, the terms are used interchangeably.): Shawn Hutcherson - CNP worker - Plainview High School - 5/27/22, Chelsea Patterson - itinerant special education paraprofessional - Collinsville High School - 5/27/22, Akela Barkley - English language arts teacher - Henagar Jr. High School - 5/27/22, Jaclyn Ashley - itinerant special education teacher - Plainview High School - 5/27/22, Allie Davis - Indian education/migrant teacher - District - 5/27/22, April Ivey - itinerant special education teacher - Crossville High School - 5/27/22 and Jeremy Tuttle - social science teacher - Crossville High School - 5/27/22
• approved the retirements of Chris Pierson - nurse supervisor - Facilities - retirement - 7/1/22, Lynne Wagner - elementary teacher - Valley Head High School - retirement - 6/1/22, Tim Cochran - secondary social sciences teacher - Fyffe High School - retirement - 6/1/22 and Gloria McGee - CNP worker - Collinsville High School - retirement - 6/1/22
• approved the resignation of Christy White - junior varsity and varsity coaching duties - Crossville High School - resignation - 6/1/22, Dillyn Mitchell - head soccer coaching duties - Sylvania High School - resignation - 5/27/22 and Jana Wheeler - elementary teacher - Valley Head High School - resignation - 5/27/22
• approved the leave of absence of Chick Waycaster - bus mechanic - Bus Garage - 4/19/22-5/4/22, Alaina Brynn Stevens - secondary science teacher - Ider High School - 4/18/22-5/27/22 - intermittent, Tia Jenkins - elementary teacher - Plainview High School - 9/6/22-12/16/22 and Molly Bowlan - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - 5/1/22-5/27/22
• approved the transfer of Anna Walker from elementary teacher at Collinsville High School to itinerant ARI instructional coach at District - Collinsville High School (2022-028) (effective 8/1/22) and Ariel Johnson Brumbeloe from library media specialist to secondary mathematics teacher (TEAMS) at Crossville High School (2022-048)
• approved the certified placements (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Kellie Hancock - supervisor (assistant to the special education coordinator) - Annex (2022-012) (effective 6/1/22), Aubrey Traffanstedt - elementary teacher - Collinsville High School (2022-029) (effective 8/1/22), Colby Cochran - secondary science teacher - Fyffe High School (2022-040) (effective 8/1/22), Mark Whitt - secondary health and P.E. teacher / head boys basketball coach - Ider High School (2022-047) (effective 8/1/22) and Jerry Harris - varsity girls volleyball head coach - Crossville High School
• approved the support placements: Roberta Stanley - CNP worker - Collinsville High School (2021-333) (effective 5/2/22)
• approved the following Principal Contracts: Bradley Crawford - Collinsville High School - 7/1/22-6/30/25, Jon Peppers - Crossville High School - 7/1/22-6/30/25 and Stevie Green - Ruhama Jr. High School - 7/1/22-6/30/25
• approved May 5, 2022 contracts.
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
- approved the Classified Raise of 1% locally funded (4% state) and the Substitute Teacher Rate Proposal of $100 per day, effective June 1.
Lyles took a moment to recognize Tammy Weaver, teacher at Henagar Jr. High School whose quick actions saved a student who was choking.
Lyles and board members also congratulated the Ider Varsity Baseball team for their third-round playoff appearance, Collinsville and Plainview had great seasons making it to the second round of playoffs, and Valley Head made it to the first round.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 19, 2022, no work session, a regular meeting at 4 p.m. in the meeting room at the Facilities Building.
