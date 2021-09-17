County passes $24.6 million budget

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

A steady light rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.