Thrifty Outfitters held its ribbon cutting Nov. 9 in downtown Fort Payne. The new thrift store, whose motto is Shop • Support • Save, supports the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center and The Gathering Place that both provide free services for children and families in the county. Thrifty Outfitters is located at 220 Gault Ave N. Fort Payne.

