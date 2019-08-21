15th Annual UFO Day this weekend

The town of Fyffe welcomes its 15th annual UFO Day Festival on Aug. 24 at Fyffe Town Park.
Fyffe has been dedicating this festival to commemorate several UFO sighting that occurred in the town in 1989.
Created by former Fyffe Mayor Larry Lingerfelt, this festival has captured the attention of residents for over a decade.
Brandi Clayton, town clerk/magistrate and event organizer said it’s a free community event with many activities, including live music, an antique car show, face painting and train rides.
“We like to encourage everyone to bring lawn chairs but also bring their umbrellas or ponchos as well, just in case,”
According to event organizers, the gates will open at 9 a.m. with the entertainment kicking off at 10 a.m. with JT Clark performing.
Joining the musical line up at this year’s celebration for the first time is Grammy Award Winner and Multi-Platinum Country artist David Ball.
“We are excited to welcome David Ball to Fyffe UFO Day,” said event organizers.
Clayton said there would be train rides, children’s inflatables, arts and crafts along with a wide variety of food vendors present.
In addition to the multiple activities, the yearly hot air balloon sighting will continue this year.
Clayton said weather permitting, the balloonists will meet on the field about 6:30 on Saturday morning.
“They generally launch, if they are able to between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.,” she said.
She said in the afternoon they will meet around 4:30 p.m. and generally they will launch anytime between 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. that afternoon.
“All of this is weather permitted, and they can carry three to four people depending on rise and heat,” said Clayton.
The hot air balloon rides cost $200 per person. Anyone interested may contact Jeff Maddox at 256-461-8612 or via email at rides@ballooningAL.com.
Fyffe UFO Days Annual 5K Run is set to take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Fyffe First Baptist Church.
The 5K is hosted by Fyffe High School Cheerleaders/Spirit Club with on-sight registration of $25 beginning at 7 a.m.
Pre-registration is available with a link on Facebook at Fyffe UFO Days Annual 5K Run event or by visiting form.jotform.com/91813941587164.
All proceeds from the 5K go to the Fyffe Cheer Program.
Clayton said this year’s list of food vendors includes: Outhouse BBQ, Pope Truck, Meat Wagon, Fyffe Band, Mary’s Grilled Chicken Wraps, Nathan’s Place, La Chona Mexican Restaurant, Venice Gelaton, Brian Morgan and Off the Trails Creamery.
The following is a tentative entertainment line-up for this year’s UFO Days.
• 10:00 a.m. JT Clark
• 11:00 a.m. Steel City Revival
• 12:00 p.m. Logan Graves and Meagan McGatha
• 1:00 p.m. The Sharps
• 2:00 p.m. Katrina Barclay
• 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Still KickiN
• 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Danny Lee
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. 4 on the Floor
• 7 to 8 p.m. Willie Underwood & Family
• 8:00 p.m. David Ball
For updates, visit the event page on Facebook @FyffeUFODays.
Festivities will take place at Fyffe Town Park located on the corner of Paul Benefield Lane and Church Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.