Geraldine talks upgrades to ballfields

The Geraldine Town Council on Monday discussed upgrades to the Geraldine Park ballfields that included hiring a Park Director for the 2023 youth sports season.
The talk focused on raising money and on ways to increase local youth participation.
Updated: July 20, 2022 @ 2:28 am
“The plan is to have better organization, have information about sign-ups ready to give out at the Town Trunk-A-Treat on Oct. 31 and plan for some local tournaments,” Mayor Chuck Ables said.
Additionally, Ables discussed plans for a new field in the park for Tee Ball, designed to accommodate youth softball as well. He said the plan is to have it ready by the 2023 season.
The council also:
• recognized Zach Hester of WHNT-19’s news article concerning the new “Welcome to Geraldine signs,” a project initiated by late councilman Tim Gilbert.
• announced developing plans for Geraldine’s Christmas in the Park event in December, which will include the opportunity for businesses to sponsor and decorate a tree in the park along the walking track. Other events are in the works including music, an appearance from Santa, stories, hot chocolate and much more.
• announced the recent purchase of four new equipped and in-service Chevrolet Tahoes for the Geraldine Police Department.
• announced the town has applied for a Tourism Grant through Senator Andrew Jones’ office to assist with park events.
In other business, the council:
• approved sponsoring the Geraldine High School Football program, in place of buying ads in the local newspaper for the football editions.
• approved to pave the area on the NW side of the Geraldine Fire Hall, where it joins Macedonia Road.
• approved to line one tennis court for multi-use to include pickleball.
• approved Resolution 2022-08-08 for the Rebuild Alabama Act funds to be used for road maintenance.
• approved revisions to the 2021-2022 budget to adjust for the increase in fuel cost and a couple of unexpected repairs to the A-Z Center and upgrades to the Senior Center.
• approved to pay the League of Municipality dues and the National League of Cities dues.
The Geraldine Town Council’s meeting is held on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., and work sessions are held on the Tuesday before the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
More information about Geraldine’s upcoming events can be found at townofgeraldineal.com and on the Town Facebook page.
