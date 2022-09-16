DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow has been elected to serve as a member of the 2022-2023 Legislative Committee of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA), the statewide association representing Alabama’s 67 county governments.
The Association’s Legislative Committee is composed of a chairman and a representative from each county.
President Harcrow will represent the interests of DeKalb County on the committee and work in concert with six steering committees to formulate the Association’s legislative agenda for the 2023 Regular Session of the Alabama Legislature.
“Counties are a creation of the State, which means they can only do what the State authorizes them to do,” said Sonny Brasfield, ACCA Executive Director.
“For this reason, counties must maintain an incredibly close working relationship with the Legislature, which is why serving on this committee is a tremendous honor and responsibility.”
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with ONE voice. It promotes improved county government services in Alabama, offers educational programs for county officials and their staff members, administers insurance programs for county governments and employees, offers legal advice, and represents the interests of county government before state and federal organizations and agencies.
