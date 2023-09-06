Obituary: Jimmy Van Lindsey

Jimmy Van Lindsey, 81, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, September 4,
2023 at his home. He was born March 7, 1942 in Skirum, Alabama to the late Aubrey Joseph Lindsey and Lila Simpson Lindsey. He was a proud graduate of DeKalb High School (1960) and Jacksonville State University (1965). After graduation, he worked with his father at A.J. Lindsey and Son Produce before beginning public service as Circuit Clerk in 1977. His successful career spanned 28 years as a fixture at the DeKalb County Courthouse. Mr. Lindsey was a lifetime member of Highland Baptist Church where he faithfully served as a deacon until the time of his death. He enjoyed gardening and fishing and it was often said of him “he was always smiling.”
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Davis and Judge Randall Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 until 8 p.m.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Treva Cox Lindsey; children Jay Lindsey and wife Kelli, Meredith Reuse and husband Roger, Camille Lindsey, and Megan Taheri and husband Andrew; grandchildren Justin and Haley Lindsey, Kailyn and Aaron Reid, A.J. Lindsey, Marshall Lindsey, Rachel and Andy Hamm, Ryan Reuse, Robbie Reuse, Kathryn Hayes, and Garrison Lindsey; great-grandchildren Sanford, Olivia, and Clark Reid; and sister Jane Lindsey Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents A.J. and Lila Lindsey and sisters Lynette Tolbert and JayDell Johnson. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangeme
