Governor Kay Ivey announced that admission to Alabama State Parks will be free on Sept. 25 to honor National Public Lands Day.
National Public Lands Day celebrates the importance of public lands like the Alabama State Parks, wildlife management areas and Forever Wild Land Trust tracts. The day also celebrates the volunteers that play a role in the preservation of protected areas and to outdoor recreation. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) maintains 48,000 acres of public land and water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.