A Fort Payne business is producing a new Monkeypox (Orthopoxvirus), DNA, PCR test.
CEO and Founder Gene Cleckler said DTPM has announced the immediate availabiity of the test, enabling current and future customers of DTPM to provide this test in their laboratory.
“DTPM is very proud of its Research and Development Team that has worked tirelessly to provide this groundbreaking assay,” Clecker said in a press release. “Thi is the same team that just over two years ago completed design of a COVID-19 test in January 2020.”
Many of DTPM’s customers have requested this test to add to their menu of PCR testing assays. DTPM currently has an offering of 161 molecular assays of which the New Monkeypox test will become the latest.
