County purchases existing building to house DeKalb Tourism offices

The former Graceful Gynecology building at 2114 Gault Avenue will serve as the new home of DeKalb Tourism. It is located between Burt Funeral Home, Skelton Orthodontics and First Southern State Bank.

 File Photo

DeKalb County was scheduled to close Friday afternoon on the purchase of a building at 2114 Gault Avenue to serve as the new home of DeKalb Tourism. 

The property is located between Burt Funeral Home, Skelton Orthodontics and First Southern State Bank. It became vacant in September after Graceful Gynecology moved out of the building. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.