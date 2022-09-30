County purchases existing building to house DeKalb Tourism offices

DeKalb County was scheduled to close Friday afternoon on the purchase of a building at 2114 Gault Avenue to serve as the new home of DeKalb Tourism.
The property is located between Burt Funeral Home, Skelton Orthodontics and First Southern State Bank. It became vacant in September after Graceful Gynecology moved out of the building.
DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow called it a “win-win for everybody” after previous plans to build a new office on Glenn Boulevard SW and on Greenhill Boulevard NW next to Donohoo Chevrolet fell through.
“It’s been a long, drawn-out process, and this new option will save us money over what it would cost to build a completely new office with the cost of construction materials being so high due to inflation,” Harcrow said.
The cost of building something new on land owned by Freddy Glover would have exceeded what the county earned by selling the former building at 1503 Glenn Boulevard Southwest that is in the process of being modified to raise it out of the flood plain to host a Highway 55 Burgers and Fries franchise on the lot. The old tourism office was displaced by flash floods that put it several feet under water.
The money that was to be spent on purchasing property on Greenhill Boulevard will be re-directed to fund the purchase of the existing office on Gault Avenue. The savings realized by doing this will also provide more funding for the operations of DeKalb Tourism in its ongoing efforts to promote tourism to visitors from outside of the state.
“We are thrilled to have this done,” Harcrow said. “The Tourism board is really impressed with the building and it appears to fit their needs exactly. Tourism has become a big part of our economy, generating about $10 billion statewide and about 25,000 jobs, and DeKalb County is primed property for it, especially after the slowdown of the pandemic. The county will assist any way we can.”
Tourism dollars grew by 17% last year with Alabama becoming the fourth most searched U.S. state on Google for travel information. Just two years earlier, it ranked 30th place. Little River Canyon National Preserve set a record with nearly 1 million visitors last year and all areas of DeSoto State Park have reopened, including DeSoto Falls Picnic Area & falls overlook.
DeKalb Tourism President and CEO John Dersham said the new building will allow his organization to do a better job of promoting the area than it practically could while sharing a building with the Economic Development Authority on Airport Road because the new venue will be right on Gault Avenue, where much of the traffic from visitors passes.
“I want to especially thank Lester Black, our board member and county commissioner who along with with Ricky Harcrow, Matt Sharp and the DeKalb County Commission have supported our needs,” Dersham said.
Properties in the area are becoming popular investments due to high demand for lodging as a new 58,000 square foot Candlewood Suites and Avid Hotel prepares for construction in Fort Payne ahead of Spring 2023.
The building is 5/10ths of a mile from the North Y where several popular restaurants operate and much of the Interstate traffic accesses Gault Avenue North on their way to Mentone attractions. The Alabama Department of Transportation will ensure that signage by the I-59 exit on Greenhill Boulevard makes drivers aware of the tourism office as a resource to learn more about area draws.
Harcrow said the former location of the tourism office on Alabama Highway 35 “was problematic from the beginning. It flooded a couple of times. To keep it there was going to cost us about a million dollars we don’t have.”
Transitioning from a doctor’s office to a visitor’s information should not be too challenging. The former location was previously a bank and a restaurant before hosting Dersham’s staff.
Some time will pass as the space is renovated to put up signage and make the interior suitable to transition from a medical office to a hospitality center for out-of-town guests. The office serves as a headquarters for Dersham’s staff to display brochures and offer information.
“It’s in beautiful condition, so the interior renovations will focus mainly on the organization of the rooms since it was a doctor’s office with several rooms for patients,” Dersham said.
He expects another good year of tourism for Alabama and DeKalb County. High gas prices during 2022 should not have a huge impact on travelers since many of them decide this area is a more affordable alternative to longer trips.
“In 2008, we found that DeKalb represented a one-tank trip for 11 million people within a 200-mile radius and some people chose to visit us because it ended up that they could get to use fairly easy, being in such close proximity. Local lodging has been full throughout the year,” Dersham said.
