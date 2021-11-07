Justice named Rising Star by Alabama Bankers Association

The Alabama Bankers Association (ABA) has named Cole Justice, Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager at First Southern State Bank in Fort Payne as a “Rising Star”.
The elite class of 32 emerging leaders were celebrated on November 3 at a luncheon hosted by Business Alabama and the ABA in Birmingham. Those selected for this honor were chosen on because of the impact that they have made both in the Bank and in their community.
Jack Lovelady, President and CEO of First Southern State Bank said, “Cole Justice plays a vital role in the success of First Southern State Bank in DeKalb County and we are delighted to celebrate this award with him. Mr. Justice is a wonderful example of hard work and dedication and is an asset to our bank, to the community, and to his family. We are proud of his selection as a member of the first class of ABA Rising Stars.”
Justice is a graduate of Fort Payne High School, Northeast Alabama Community College, Jacksonville State University and the Alabama Banking School. While in high school, he began his career at First Southern State Bank as a part-time teller and has worked his way up within the organization. Mr. Justice currently manages the North Fort Payne office and serves as a Loan Officer. Under his leadership, the branch has experienced significant growth and played a vital role in the community during the pandemic, helping over 500 local small businesses to stay open and pay their employees with SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Justice is very active in the community serving on numerous boards including the Fort Payne Kiwanis Club, the United Givers Fund of DeKalb County, Fort Payne High School Career Tech Advisory Committee for Business Education, the Fort Payne Entrepreneurial Center Development Board, the Fort Payne Rotary Club and more.
A native of Fort Payne, Mr. Justice and his wife, Alli have four children. They are active members of the First Baptist Church of Fort Payne. In his spare time, Mr. Justice enjoys spending time with his family.
About First Southern State Bank
First Southern State Bank is a state-chartered community bank that has been serving individuals, small-to-medium-sized businesses, and large corporations in Northeast Alabama since 1910. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking, loans, and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to providing superior service and treating customers like family. First Southern State Bank has 10 locations in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties of Alabama.
To learn more about First Southern State Bank, visit www.fssbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.