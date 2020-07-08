Twenty arrested in Fourth of July week saturation

On Monday (June 29, 2020), DeKalb County deputies, investigators, and narcotics agents conducted a saturation operation in several different areas of the county.
The arrests were a result of increased patrols around Cartersville, Ider, Henagar, Powell, Geraldine, Crossville, Painter, Whiton, and Kilpatrick. Those arrested were found to be in possession of narcotics, were driving under the influence, had outstanding warrants with DeKalb County, or warrants with outside agencies.
Also during the night, Marijuana, Ecstasy (MDMA), Illegal Prescription Pills, and Drug Paraphernalia were found at a residence on County Road 18.
Christopher Richey, 26, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (x3), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
Sheriff Welden said regarding the saturation: “Our guys did a great job keeping our roads safe on Monday night! They got a lot of dangerous drugs and criminals off of our roadways. We’ll be having more of these operations in the future.”
“Saturations are a great tool to help keep criminal activity in check and our roadways safer for law-abiding citizens. This is just the start of what we are planning this summer. God bless.”
Arrests made during the saturation:
• Sledge Ashia, 28, of Trenton, Georgia
- Domestic Violence 3rd Degree
• Jessica Bachelor, 33, of Albertville
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Theft of Property 4th Degree
• Pamela Baldwin, 37, of Langston
- Outstanding Warrant in DeKalb County
• Donald Baldwin, 45, of Dawson
-Outstanding Warrant for Marshall County
• Darrick Betz, 45, of Dawson
- Failure to Appear Warrants (x2)
• Amber Bradshaw, 23, of Cedar Bluff
- Failure to Appear Warrants
• Joel Contreras, 28, of Albertville
-Warrant for Resisting Arrest
-Warrant for Disorderly Conduct
-Warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
• Alex Corona, 28, of Albertville
- Warrant for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Warrant for Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
• Amber Cornelius, 40, of Dawson
-Failure to Appear Warrant for Forgery (x5)
• Francisco Miquel Manuel, 18, of Fort Payne
- DUI - Alcohol
• Carla Osteen (36 of Dawson)
- DUI – Controlled Substances
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Brooklyn Richards, 26, of Albertville
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Christopher Richey, 26, of Fyffe
- Possession of Controlled Substance (x3)
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree
• Cristen Roberts, 35, of Higdon
- Public Intoxication
• Adam Dakota Earl Teague, 26, of Collinsville
- Failure to Appear Warrants
- Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
• Jeffery Vinson, 47, of Albertville
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree
- Outstanding Traffic Warrants (x3)
• Terry Swearengin, 32, of Guntersville
- Warrant for an Outside Agency
• Elida Rodriges, 24, of Albertville
- Warrant for an Outside Agency
• Preston Early, 35, of Flat Rock
- Warrant for an Outside Agency
• Travis Townsend, 50, of Dutton
- Warrant for an Outside Agency
