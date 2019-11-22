Consider giving back this holiday season

The holiday season is here, and we all know it is about more than just buying gifts for each other.
It is the one time of year that people put more emphasis on caring about others.
I wish people had that compassion all year long, but if we only get it a few months out of the year, I’ll take it.
The Times-Journal will talk about shopping local in every paper from now until the end of the year. We are very passionate about supporting our communities through shopping local. But we also want to see people give back to our communities through several of our nonprofit organizations.
We have created a list of causes to consider in DeKalb County. Here is a list of organizations that you can volunteer or donate to:
• DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center: 256-997-9700, P.O. Box 680173 Fort Payne, Alabama.
• The SAM Foundation: 256-516-2052, samfound.org
• Family Services of North Alabama: 256-878-9159, familyservicesna.org
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center: 256-304-0474, @FriendsofDCAAC on Facebook
• Bread of Life Community Ministries: Mail donations to Bread of Life at P.O. Box 680876, Bread of Life Community Ministries on Facebook
• Marine Toys for Tots: 256-996-3111, fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org
• CASA of DeKalb County: 256-845-2049
• The Gathering Place: 256-979-1952
• United Givers Fund: www.ugfdekalb.org 256-845-4006
Please take the time this holiday season to give back in some way. Show children that the holidays are not just about receiving but giving back to the less fortunate.
