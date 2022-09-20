Lead Pre-K teacher Morgan makes learning fun

Few people have the patience and temperament to be teachers. Dealing with all manner of children, all with their own likes and dislikes, each one learning in their own way.
The ability to tackle all of these things, especially with the younger age groups, is remarkable.
However, some people seem destined to become teachers, almost as if it is embedded in their DNA.
Morgan Morgan of Williams Avenue is one of these people.
As the lead Pre-K teacher at WAES, she’s joining her lineage of teachers, with her grandmother and aunts both being teachers.
Morgan was involved in the classroom from a very young age, joining her grandmother in her fourth-grade classroom.
“I think I’ve always known I wanted to be in education,” Morgan said. “I was the typical child that played school with her imaginary friends. You know, only child problems.”
Following her childhood and basic education, Morgan decided to enroll at Jacksonville State University while going back and forth on pediatric nursing and teaching before settling on teaching.
“As I got older, I had teachers throughout school that I wanted to be like… I wanted to be that teacher that kids didn’t want to leave and still talked about after they were grown and old,” Morgan said.
After graduating from JSU in 2013, she got her foot in the door as a Pre-K assistant in Fort Payne. The year after she was made the lead Pre-K teacher.
The experience was surreal for Morgan, as she puts it, “I remember crying in the hallway when they told me that the job was mine.”
A few years later, she’d cap this achievement with a Master’s in Early Childhood from the University of West Alabama.
The past nine years have been filled with several highlights for Morgan, as she looks back on some of the classroom transformations she’s pulled off in the past.
“Some of my favorite memories in my classroom have been when I did a classroom transformation. In the past years, we have done Toy Story, Jurassic Park, Whoville, and so many others. I would spend weeks transforming the look of my classroom. It just really gave it the fun factor. Was it necessary? Absolutely not, but those moments of surprise from students were totally worth every minute.”
Morgan always seeks to make learning as fun as she can.
“There’s just something special about learning literacy, math, science, and social skills when you don’t even realize you are learning. I want my students to never forget that feeling of fun and excitement. I feel like education should be exciting. What is life if it’s not fun?”
Along with the transformations, Morgan has given her classroom some experience with science.
“We also love science and cooking in the classroom. We have made homemade salsa and strawberry shortcake, set off rockets, and made lots of messes. Every single mess leads back to learning through play. I’ve come to learn that messy exploration is just a sign of learning and memories.”
Even as someone who has always known she wanted to be a teacher, and all the fun and enriching times she’s had with her students, everyone hits struggles and low points.
Morgan is no different. Time management is something she noted as a struggle that a lot of modern teachers face. Finding that balance and managing the to-do lists.
According to her, “classroom management can also be a struggle. You learn all of those strategies in your college career, but all of them may not be for you. You quickly learn what works for your students. That may change each year. No group of students is ever the same.”
As the struggles come, Morgan has one final piece of advice for any upcoming teachers.
“Grace. Give yourself so much grace. Give your students grace. Give your classroom families grace. Everyone deserves it, especially new teachers. Also, find your people. I couldn’t do my job without my co-workers. They are there for me within the school walls and outside of those walls. Lean on them, learn from them, and have all the fun with them. I wouldn’t be the teacher that I am without my team standing beside me.”
