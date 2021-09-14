Sharp receives Alpha Alumni Chapter Affiliate Award

Sigma Nu Fraternity is pleased to announce that Stephen Jerod Sharp of Sylvania, Alabama, received Sigma Nu Fraternity’s Alpha Alumni Chapter Affiliate Award for the 2020-2021 academic year. The Fraternity salutes Jerod and the nine other recipients of this distinguished award as exceptional members of Sigma Nu Fraternity whose service and leadership exemplify the Fraternity’s mission to develop ethical leaders.
The major emphasis in the selection of Alpha Alumni Chapter Affiliate Award recipients is evidence of the member living an honorable life by upholding the ideals of Sigma Nu and influencing others to do the same. Additional evaluation is based on the applicant’s academic excellence, extracurricular record, and demonstrated leadership for the Fraternity, school, state, and nation.
Each academic year, up to ten outstanding seniors are selected to be honored with the Alpha Alumni Chapter Affiliate Award. Begun in 1962, the Alpha Affiliate Award has a proud history and is one of the highest honors the Fraternity can bestow upon a member.
Jerod Sharp graduated from Jacksonville State University in May 2021 with a 4.00 GPA majoring in Biology and this fall started a Ph.D. program in Biology at The University of Alabama. He served Iota Lambda Chapter (Jacksonville State) as Treasurer, Recorder (Secretary), Finance Chairman, Philanthropy Chairman, and LEAD Chairman.
Within his campus community he held the positions of Student Government Association President and Vice President of the Student Senate, Parliamentarian of the Organizational Council, Entertainment Committee Head of the Student Activities Council, and Freshman Forum Mentor. He also served as Speaker of the House, House Floor Leader, and Committee Head of the YMCA Collegiate Legislature.
Jerod was selected for membership into multiple honor societies, including Alpha Phi Sigma, Order of Omega, and the American Chemistry Society. He was recognized with the Dr. Clarence William Daugette Award as the male with the highest GPA in his graduating class. He was also selected as the Jacksonville State University Interfraternity Council’s Member of the Year and Sigma Nu Fraternity’s 2019-2020 Scholar of the Year.
Joshua Robinson, Associate Dean of Students at Jacksonville State says, “Jerod has been instrumental in developing processes and procedures to ensure effective and efficient chapter operations. He is an ideal member of our fraternity and sorority community and Sigma Nu is lucky to have him as a member.”
Sigma Nu wishes Jerod success in his future endeavors and hopes that he will continue to proudly represent the Fraternity’s mission, values, and principles through his honorable conduct.
Headquartered in Lexington, Va., Sigma Nu Fraternity was founded in 1869 at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.
