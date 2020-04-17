Pardon and parole hearings should resume the week of May 18 after Gov. Kay Ivey’s issuance of an order sought by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles to ease some of the restrictions on when and how hearings can be conducted during the COVID-19 crisis, Director Charlie Graddick announced Monday.
“We very much appreciate the governor’s swift and decisive action that clears the way for the resumption of hearings. This allows us to hold hearings while protecting the health and safety of crime victims, families, advocates, the members of the Board of Pardons and Paroles and Bureau staff,” Judge Graddick said. “This order also protects the rights of crime victims to have a 30-day notice of parole hearings and to have a chance to participate meaningfully in the hearings.”
“I find that it would promote the safety and protection of the civilian population for the Board of Pardons and Paroles to conduct pardon and parole hearings in a manner that reduces person-to-person interaction while also preserving the right of crime victims, crime victim representatives, public officials, and other interested parties to present their views to the Board, Gov. Ivey’s order reads.
The order allows the Board of Pardons and Paroles to “establish a quorum, deliberate, and take action without in-person public participation.”
Officials, crime victims, and crime victim representatives who receive notice of an upcoming parole or pardon hearing can submit their views to the Board via written statement. Those statements, along with the inmate’s name and AIS number, can be emailed to victim.services@paroles.alabama.gov or mailed to ATTN: Victim Services Unit, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd, Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. These written submissions must be received by the Board at least five business days before the scheduled hearing.
Others wishing to express their support or opposition to a pardon or parole can do so by emailing their statements, along with the inmate’s name and AIS#, to notifications@paroles.alabama.gov or mailing them to ATTN: Board Operations Division, State of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, 100 Capitol Commerce Blvd, Suite 310, Montgomery, AL 36117. These written submissions must be received at least five business days in advance of the scheduled hearing.
If someone is unable to submit a written statement, that person can contact the Board by telephone at 334-242-8700 on or before the fifth business day proceeding the scheduled hearing. Those views will be summarized and added to the inmate’s file for the Board’s review.
Minutes of the hearings will be posted to the Bureau’s website within 12 hours of the hearings.
