MONTGOMERY – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall applauded another major victory in the enforcement of Alabama’s gambling laws after an Alabama Circuit Court issued a decision permanently enjoining any facility in Macon County from offering “electronic bingo.”
“Electronic bingo machines are a blatant violation of state law, and the Alabama Supreme Court has reaffirmed this time and time again,”
Marshall stated. “Similar to the facilities in Morgan, Houston and Lowndes Counties, the Macon County facilities are permanently prohibited from using electronic bingo machines moving forward.”
In the case State of Alabama v. Epic Tech Inc., et al, the court agreed with the Attorney General that VictoryLand was operating illegal gambling devices for play in Macon County. The Circuit Court granted the State of Alabama’s request to permanently enjoin and prohibit the casinos from offering so-called “electronic bingo” machines at VictoryLand. The order also prohibits the Macon County Sheriff from issuing bingo licenses, receiving funds, and permitting the illegal slot machines to operate in Macon County.
Marshall’s legal actions are a continuation of his efforts to enforce state gambling laws and are part of an ongoing and multifaceted investigation that began in 2017. As recently as April, the Attorney General’s Office executed search warrants and received temporary restraining orders against 14 illegal gambling facilities in Jefferson County – four of which he had previously taken legal action against in 2019.
The resolution of this case in Macon County leaves only one case pending (in Greene County) from five that were simultaneously filed in October 2017.
In each of the resolved cases, General Marshall has been able to shut down illegal gambling operations as illegal nuisances under Alabama law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.