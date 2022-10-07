Motorists traveling near Little River Canyon are advised to use caution this morning as Jacksonville State University’s Little River Canyon Center hosts its 9th annual “Canyon Half Marathon” beginning at 8 am.
Possibly one of the most scenic half marathons in the country, the certified course loops 13.1 miles on paved roads, starting and ending at the Little River Canyon Center Educational/Interpretive Center on Alabama Highway 35 in Fort Payne, just before Little River Falls.
