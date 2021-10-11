The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, along with DeKalb County SRT, Narcotics agents, Crossville Police Department, Geraldine Police Department and Sylvania Police Department, arrested ten people in one day while executing search warrants around the county.
“I am so proud of all the law enforcement in DeKalb County coming together and working as a team,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We are also thankful to have great working relationships with our neighboring counties. This kind of teamwork and communication is what makes for a successful team.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 29, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, along with Crossville Police Department and Geraldine Police Department, went to a residence on County Road 462 in Geraldine to execute a felony arrest warrant for Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence. After a brief stand-off, John McGuire Wilkerson, 47, of Geraldine, was taken into custody without any further incident. Wilkerson was charged with Domestic Violence Strangulation or Suffocation. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating other cases involving Wilkerson, with more charges pending.
After several complaints of drug activity, DeKalb County SRT, along with DeKalb County Narcotics agents conducted a search warrant at a residence on County Road 26. During a search, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found. Max Leigh Blair, 39, of Boaz, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Loitering in a Drug House. Joshua Wade Morton, 41, of Boaz, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Loitering in a Drug House. Jonana F. Raulerson, 35, of Madison, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Loitering in a Drug House, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 2 FTA warrants.
DeKalb County Narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Crossville after receiving several complaints of drug activity. Methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found during a search of the residence. Danny Ray Peacock, 49, of Crossville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.
DeKalb County Narcotics agents and Sylvania Police Department also went to a residence on Newman Drive in Sylvania due to several complaints of drug activity. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found during a search of the residence. Danny M. Holcomb, 76, of Fort Payne, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Timothy Neil Wells, 46, of Rainsville, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Brent Cagle Wells, 44, of Rainsville, was charged Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jena R. Loomis, 26, of Pisgah, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ashford Bolden Hanks, 28, of Rainsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.