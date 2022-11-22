Valley Head woman charged with contributing to delinquency of foreign exchange students

Local authorities removed two foreign exchange students from the home of a Valley Head woman accused of possessing drugs and contributing to the delinquency of a minor earlier this month. Sheriff Nick Welden said both of the students hosted at the residents are safe and have been moved out of state to continue with the foreign exchange program operated by ASSE - World Heritage.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Catherine C. Findley, 52, on Nov. 17 after an investigation conducted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Investigations unit, the DeKalb County Drug Task Force and World Heritage.
They charged Findley with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession and for having drug paraphernalia on Nov. 2. Although she was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs, the minors in question were reportedly supplied with alcohol.
Welden said Findley may face additional charges as the investigation continues.
"I am so thankful this situation had a good ending. I pray that both students can put this behind them and continue with the program. We would like to thank the DCSO Investigations and Interdiction Unit, the drug task force and ASSE - World Heritage for protecting these students and working diligently until the students were safe, as things should be. God Bless!" Welden said.
Founded in 1980 as Spanish Heritage and focusing mainly on the Hispanic culture, World Heritage has since expanded its program to embrace many other nationalities. Students come from a wide variety of countries including: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Denmark, France, Gaza, Georgia, Germany, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, West Bank, and Yemen. Students choose between visiting for a full academic year, for five or only three months.
World Heritage seeks families, couples and single parents (with or without children at home) who are “adventurous, fun-loving, responsible, and, most of all, caring,” according to the organization’s website. It selects male and female international students between the ages of 15 and 18, to participate “on the basis of their high academic standing, good-nature and adaptable manners, and their curiosity and sense of adventure.”
Editor’s note: This information is sourced from public records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt and suspects are entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges can change after court appearances.
