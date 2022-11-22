Valley Head woman charged with contributing to delinquency of foreign exchange students

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Catherine C. Findley, 52, of Valley Head, on Nov. 17 on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Investigations unit, the DeKalb County Drug Task Force and foreign exchange student organization World Heritage.

 DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Local authorities removed two foreign exchange students from the home of a Valley Head woman accused of possessing drugs and contributing to the delinquency of a minor earlier this month. Sheriff Nick Welden said both of the students hosted at the residents are safe and have been moved out of state to continue with the foreign exchange program operated by ASSE - World Heritage.

