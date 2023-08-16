Death notices

Rainsville
Gail Skaggs Gillespie, 76, of Rainsville, died Sunday August 13, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens. Rainsville Funeral Home Inc. directed.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy or St. Jude Children’s Medical Research
Regina ‘Ann’ Lingerfelt
Rainsville
Regina “Ann” Lingerfelt, 66, of Rainsville, died Thursday, August 10, 2023. Funeral services were Sunday, August 13, 2023, from Brown’s Chapel Baptist Church, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Bro. Anthony Pannel officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Theresa Vivian Hardeman
Valley Head
Theresa Vivian Hardeman, 57, of Valley Head, died Sunday, August 13, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from the graveside of Liberty Hill Cemetery at Adamsburg with burial to follow. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Brenda Jean Shankles Whitfield
Rainsville
Brenda Jean Shankles Whitfield, 63, of Rainsville, died Sunday, August 13.2023, at her residence. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Garner and Bro. David Young officiating. Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. prior to the service. Rainsville Funeral Home Inc. is directing.
Reba Blevins Turner
Rainsville
Reba Blevins Turner, 84, of Rainsville, died Monday, August 14, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from the graveside of Glenwood Cemetery with burial to follow. Bro. Kevin McCreless is officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Paul Albert Roberts
Dutton
Paul Albert Roberts, 76, of Dutton, died Sunday, August 13, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in the Bettis Family Cemetery in Birchwood, TN. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
