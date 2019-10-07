WholeSaleCars.com recently celebrated its 16th annual Customer Appreciation Day.
Ryan Meyers, social media marketing manager, said their employees had an “extraordinary time” with their customers.
“It was a beautiful day and an excellent time for us to give back,” he said.
According to event organizers, the event started at 10 a.m. with some early bird prize giveaways and continued until noon when two winners got their cars paid off.
Additionally, one owner got most of her loan paid off from the $10,000 giveaways.
Each year, WholeSaleCars.com invites all of its active customers to come to the event. Prizes are given away and there is food and activities for the kids each year. However, the main attraction is the $10,000 Grand Prize car payoff.
General Manager Michael White said the event makes them unique.
“This event is what separates us from our competition,” he said.
White said WholeSaeCars.com wants customers to feel like family and that they want their customers to know who the employees are on a first-name basis.
“By having this event, we have the opportunity to build a relationship with them on a first-name basis,” White said.
This year they had the opportunity to pay off Stephanie Chandler’s loan of $4,163 and Paula Paris had a loan of $255.74, which was also paid off. The remaining $5.580.99 went toward Belinda Morgan’s car loan.
“We appreciate all the customers who attended and look forward to another great event next year,” Meyers said.
WholeSaleCars.com is located in Albertville, and has been serving Sand Mountain for more than 38 years.
For upcoming events and promotions, visit www.wholesalecars.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.