Ott named new Ider principal

The DeKalb County Board of Education held a brief meeting on Thursday, approving Ider High School’s Assistant Principal Bridgett Ott to replace the late Cyrus Frost as principal.
An Ider native, Ott has served as Ider’s assistant principal for the past three years. She is an Ider High School graduate whose parents and grandparents also attended Ider.
In a video announcement to the Ider students, staff and community, Ott said she is excited and humbled to serve as Ider's next principal.
“I am extremely grateful to begin this new journey in my hometown where I have invested my life and my future,” she said.
Ott has served under the leadership of former Ider principals Frost and Wayne Lyles.
Frost, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 1, 2020, leaving the Ider community in mourning.
“Mr. Frost led with a calm and listening ear. Everyone that came into this office with a concern left feeling like they were important, and they were heard even if they were not given the answer that they were wanting,” said Ott.
She said each of the principals provided her with specific strengths that she hopes to maximize during her time as principal.
“I cannot express how grateful I am to the staff of Ider High School. In the last month, everyone has pulled together and worked diligently to not only maintain our agenda and our duties but have continuously volunteered to go above and beyond,” Ott said.
She noted that a principal couldn’t accomplish anything without the educators around them.
“Ider has so much to offer and I look forward to helping us demonstrate our full potential. We have some work to do, but I have no doubt this community and school will rise to the occasion,” said Ott.
Ott announced she is working on a five-year plan that includes academic goals, cosmetic and maintenance needs, and the financial plans to assist in achieving those.
“I am available to you through a phone call or a visit, and remember, we are Ider strong,” she said.
Following the news of Ott’s promotion, the DeKalb County school district took to Facebook to introduce her and welcome her in her new leadership position.
The board also:
• approved the retirements and resignations of Ronnie Dobbins - bus driver - Collinsville High School - resignation - 10/2/20, Nicola Traylor - 4-hour custodian - Plainview High School - resignation - 10/26/20 and Sara Teal - assistant custodian - Plainview High School - decline position - 9-15-20
• approved the following transfer of Bridgett Ott - assistant principal to probationary principal at Ider High School (10/1/20 - 9/30/22) (2020-214) and Jaclyn Ashley - itinerant special education paraprofessional at Plainview High School to itinerant special education teacher at Geraldine High School (2020-223)
• approved the support placement of David Short - assistant custodial - Plainview High School (effective 10/1/20) (2020-227)
The next meeting will be held on October 22, 2020 with a regular meeting at 5 p.m. budget hearing and work session at 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Facilities Building.
