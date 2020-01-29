The future is looking bright for local high school bands

Lauren Roszell, band director at Geraldine High School and representative for the DeKalb County band directors, addressed the DeKalb County Board of Education during last Thursday's meeting.
DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett welcomed Roszell and her counterparts to the floor by praising them for the performance of the DeKalb County Schools Marching Honor Band at the Alabama Bicentennial Parade in Montgomery on December 14, 2019.
“I was so proud of how you all represented DeKalb County,” he said.
Roszell introduced herself, along with Patrick Roszell, band director at Sylvania High School, Chris Davis, band director at Plainview High School, Jake Barkley, band director at Crossville High School, Brandon Terrell, band director at Ider High School and Ron Bearden, their mentor, liaison and collaborator. “The man who makes all of our jobs easier than they have to be,” she said.
Bands from DeKalb County schools came together last fall to collaborate and establish the DeKalb County Marching Honor Band.
“Our first performance as a group was for the Alabama Bicentennial Parade, and it laid the foundation for feature performances for these groups to come together and work,” said Roszell.
She said the band directors all have relatively small bands, and the smaller bands don’t have the same opportunities as bands in larger schools or larger bands in general.
“We figured that the way we could give all of our students the same opportunities as those students at large city schools was to work together to collaborate, perform together and make music as a team,” said Roszell.
She said they are setting aside their differences, rivalries and working as a group to share their passion for music with the world.
The group presented the board and Barnett with a flag commemorated by the band directors and all the students as a token of their gratitude and for their support.
“We also have for you a commemorated hat. The same design was worn by all the students in the parade performance in Montgomery in front of thousands of people and televised all over the state of Alabama and throughout the Southeast,” Roszell said.
Aside from the mementos, the group also presented the board with a check for $1,300.
“We are so excited and thankful that you guys supported us in this endeavor,” said Roszell.
She said the money was funds they did not need because they set a budget and that budget was met.
“We would like to give this back to you with thanks and gratitude for all of your support for the band programs in DeKalb County and the future of music education in our school district,” said Roszell.
Board member Mark Richards expressed his appreciation towards all the band directors.
“I appreciate [Lauren Roszell], our band is growing in Geraldine. You’re doing an amazing job. You work hard and you get out and recruit, and it’s really showing at Geraldine. Thank you,” he said.
Board member Monty Darwin said he appreciated all of them.
Barnett asked Assistant Superintendent Brian Thomas to say a few words regarding his experience as an administrator and a parent whose children were a part of the DeKalb County Marching Honor Band.
“Not only did they come together and had an amazing sound, and you could also compare them to any college band. They were equally good,” said Thomas.
He said he attended the parade and listened to every marching band that was represented from all over the state of Alabama. Other groups were also a collaboration of bands.
“They by far were the best band at the Bicentennial parade. I want to congratulate them on the work that they are doing because it wouldn’t have happened without them,” Thomas said.
Roszell thanked Rodney Osborn, county probate judge, who was present during the meeting.
“He and the DeKalb County Commission were instrumental in supporting us as well during our parade performance in Montgomery,” she said.
Roszell also announced Ider, Crossville and Plainview high school bands would be going to Washington DC this year, and Geraldine, Sylvania and Fyffe high school bands would be going to Atlanta in March.
“We are looking forward to the future working together and performing as the DeKalb County Schools Marching Honor Band. The future is bright, and with all of us working together, it’s going to be even brighter,“ she said.
The board approved the early graduation of the following students:
• Collinsville High School – Isaac Cooper Tillery, Sarah Melissa Jones, Sharan Zheng (junior) and Julia Jeira Gipson (junior)
• Sylvania High School – Kaylyn Brown, McCoy Teague, McKenna Bethune and Hannah Johnson.
The board also:
• accepted the bid from Scottsboro Coca-Cola for concession beverages for Fyffe High School
• accepted the retirements of Scottie Davis - bus driver - Crossville Schools – 3/1/20 and Dewayne White - shop foreman - transportation – 4/1/20
• accepted the resignations of Dewayne White - shop foreman - transportation – 12/30/19 and Ben Pickett - boys golf coach - Sylvania High School – 1/3/20
• executive session was held to discuss good name and character of an employee.
• accepted the termination of Hannah Neel - Family and Consumer Sciences teacher - Sylvania High School – effective 1/23/20
• approved the on the job injury of Susan Nelson - CNP Worker - Crossville Elementary School - 0 days and Leslie Sisk - secretary - annex - 5 days
• approved the leave of absence of Jerry Smith - custodian - Crossville Middle School – 12/2/19-1/28/20, Susan Lowden - Pre-K Auxiliary - Geraldine High School - 8/21/19-2/14/20 (Extended from 1/6/20), Ashley Smith - elementary teacher - Ider High School – 1/2/20-3/20/20, Teresa Word - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - 9/16/19-3/1/20 (Extended from 12/19/19), Kerry Starling - elementary teacher - Sylvania High School - 2/3/20-4/3/20, Misty McAllister - elementary teacher - Henagar Jr. High School - 12/23/19-2/3/20, Clarinda Hambrick - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - 1/2/20-1/26/20, Tammy Whitworth - intervention teacher - Crossville Elementary School - 12/30/19-3/1/20, Angela Shankles - English Language Arts teacher - Plainview High School -1/09/20-2/25/20 and Kimmy Hanners - CNP worker - Geraldine High School - 8/2/19-2/28/20 (Extended from 11/4/19)
• approved the transfer of Brian Pool from P.E. teacher at Crossville Middle School to Assistant Principal at Crossville High School (2019-236) (Retroactive January 2, 2020)
• approved the certified placements of Akela Barkley - English Language Arts teacher - Henagar. Jr. High School (2019-234) (Retroactive January 21, 2020), Molly Veal - Family Consumer Science teacher - Sylvania High School (2020-001) (Retroactive January 10, 2020), Jonathan Haynes - Physical Education teacher - Crossville Middle School (2020-002), Karyn Pickett - boys golf coach - Sylvania High School and Matthew Ogle - elementary teacher (Leave from 1/24/20-2/28/20) - Ider High School (2020-005)
• approved the support placements of Amy Robison - Jr. High School custodian - Ruhama Jr. High School (2019-229) (Retroactive January 3, 2020), Berenise Luna - itinerant translator/transliterator - system (2019-230) (Retroactive January 6, 2020), Sicily Mitchell - assistant custodian (9 Months) - Plainview High School (2019-231), Broox Goza - bus driver - Collinsville High School (2019-233), Todd King - Jr. High school custodian (10.5 Month) - Henagar Jr. High School (2019-235) (Retroactive January 2, 2020), Phillip Pointer - custodian (12 months) - Crossville Middle School (2020-004) and Marisol Munoz - bilingual aide - Crossville Middle School (2020-003) contract
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Collinsville High School - Kelvin Stewart – baseball, Crossville High School – Garry Heflin – baseball, Fyffe High School – Trey Gibson – baseball and Sylvania High School – Raul Solis, Eduardo Andrade and Juan Jose Ortega Garcia – soccer
• approved the following contracts: Tracie Ford - homebound – local, Lakala Willingham - homebound – local, Julie Needham - nurse for band trip – local, Julie Needham - 21st Century Crossville nurse - 21st century and Alex Thomas - student technician - local
• approved Superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports: 2020 Policy Committee, Proposed 2020-2021 Calendar
“The DeKalb County Basketball Tournament last week was a big success. Congratulations to the winners, we had a good tournament. Valley Head did an outstanding job hosting,” said Barnett.
He also thanked the DeKalb County school maintenance team for their efforts in transporting furniture from storage to Brindlee Mountain Primary School that was hit by the tornado earlier this month.
The next meeting will be held on Feb. 27, 2020 with regular meeting at 5 p.m. and work session at 4:30 p.m.
