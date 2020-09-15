Rainsville passes alcohol sale ordinance

The Rainsville City Council on Thursday passed Ordinance 09-10-2020 that will regulate the sale and distribution of alcohol in the city limits.
The Wet/Dry Referendum Resolution No. 06-15-2020 (B) passed in the Aug. 25, 2020 Municipal Election with 872 votes in favor and 712 against. Since the election, city officials have been developing guidelines of how the city will regulate alcohol sales.
“If you have alcohol sales, you have to have the ordinance, you have to have the review committee and it has to go through all the processes from top to bottom,” Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said. “[The businesses] get licenses from us, they get licenses from the state and their buildings are inspected. The police and fire [departments] will go out and look at the buildings. So, there’s a big process that goes on in this. It’s not something that we’re going to take lightly. We’re going to make sure we do this right.”
The approved 21-page document states in the applicability section, “The purpose of this Ordinance is to authorize on-premise and off-premise restaurant, and on-premise club sales of alcoholic beverages for consumption as those terms are defined herein, and which sales must adhere to the meal service provisions herein; and to allow off-premise convenience store and grocery store sales of alcoholic beverages as described herein. Further, this Ordinance authorizes hotel on-premise and off-premise sales as described herein. Nothing in this Ordinance authorizes or allows the licensing or operation of a lounge or bar, as defined herein.”
A roll call vote accepted the new ordinance.
The council then appointed the seven-person Alcohol License Review Committee consisting of Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt, City Clerk Kelly Frazier, Police Chief Kevin Smith, Fire Chief Willimac Wright, Skeeter Logan, Tina Hosch and Ryan Tramel.
“There’s been a lot of time put into this and I hope it’s what we need moving forward with this,” Lingerfelt said.
Editor’s Note: Look for a more in-depth story pertaining to the new alcohol sale regulations in an upcoming edition of The Times-Journal.
The council also:
• accepted the minutes from the last scheduled council meeting on Aug. 17 and the special called meeting on Sept. 1.
• passed Resolution 09-10-2020 that surpluses three pieces of furniture from City Hall.
• approved the purchase of two desks from Thomas & Son Furniture Co., Inc. at $878.
• approved the purchase of one wooden filing cabinet from Thomas & Son Furniture Co., Inc. at $179.
• approved the purchase of one computer for the Revenue Office from FTC at $1,225.
• approved construction on two headwalls at Country Club Lane South with Boozer Construction for $7,500.
• approved to move forward with bidding out a culvert repair for Parker Avenue South.
• approved a headwall extension and paving on Parker Avenue North at $5,000.
• approved to repair the dumpster pad and curb at Kandieland Daycare at $2,400.
• approved to hire Tyler Ledford full time to the Street Department for maintenance and mowing, effective Sept. 2, 2020.
• approved to hire Jake McClung full time to the Fire Department, effective Sept. 2, 2020.
• approved to hire Sara Barnard as Sewer and Sanitation Clerk, effective Sept. 23, 2020.
• accepted the resignation of Tiffany Edwards from the Police Department, effective Aug. 24, 2020.
• approved the open Edwards’ former position and keep the job posted until Oct. 8, 2020.
• approved the purchase of a debris vacuum for the Street Department at $7,000.
• approved to purchase two loads of mulch, one for the City Park and one for the special needs playground at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex, at $4,000.
• approved to pay the monthly bills.
Councilman Marshall Stiefel was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting. The next scheduled meeting is set for Sept. 21, 2020.
