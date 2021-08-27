Team Tara Jean Benefit Ride happening Saturday

A fundraiser for the Tara McElrath Memorial Scholarship will coincide with the Wills Town Rats’ Bike Night Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Rotary Pavilion in Fort Payne from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
When Tara McElrath, of Fort Payne, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, community members, family and friends, also known as Team Tara Jean, rallied to support her. After she died in 2018, Team Tara Jean continued to search for ways to give back to the community in McElrath’s honor.
In 2019, the Team Tara Jean committee established the Tara McElrath Memorial Scholarship.
The criteria for the scholarship requires applicants to be track or cross country athletes to honor McElrath’s legacy. The student must fill out an application and write a short essay, then submit this along with their high school transcript.
Today’s event will include the benefit motorcycle ride with registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. and kick stands up at 2 p.m. There will be live music from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., along with food by J Bird’s BBQ truck. The event will also include a cornhole tournament and a 50/50 raffle.
This event is sponsored by the City of Fort Payne and the Wills Town Rats.
To donate, visit https://www.facebook.com/teamtarajean
