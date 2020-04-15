Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&