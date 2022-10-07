John Dersham, president and CEO of Tourism DeKalb, presented his annual update to the Fort Payne City Council, sharing that revenue from tourism has doubled over an eight year period.
That only counts the out-of-town guests who stayed overnight in a hotel, cabin or other lodging.
“In 2021, DeKalb County alone had tourists with expenditures of $149 million – a 54% increase over 2020.
“Also last year, the state of Alabama saw income of $910 billion resulting from out-of-state visitors. Absolutely amazing. And we are seeing more and more New Englanders and people from out west, who ignored us for many years. The return visitor rate for DeKalb County is second only to the Gulf Coast, which tells us that guests enjoy their time here and the hospitality they encounter. When people visit us, they are treated right.”
Dersham detailed some of their strategies for placing print advertisements in magazines targeting likely travelers and use of social media to attract visitors.
A large tourist draw is the Boom Days Heritage Celebration each September. Former city councilman Andrew Hairston has been on the committee since a festival was organized in 2006 to attract people to downtown stores and restaurants.
He told the council Tuesday that the committee sought a future increase in funding and the moving of utility lines beside the Rotary Pavilion, needed because the festival has outgrown what's there now. The power lines require placement of the big stage in a way that deprives them of 30 additional feet to accommodate the crowd.
Moving the power lines underground and making the surface level, he said, should permit the festival to rent a less costly stage going forward and improve safety. The council-authorized action is estimated to cost approximately $30,000.
Boom Days has powered everything on stage using generators, which are an unreliable source of electricity.
"The cost of everything has gone up since 2007, so if you could consider a one-time-in-20-year-adjustment in funding in the next budget cycle, it will allow us to do more," Hairston said.
He said the large stage costs $48,000 to rent, the children's area costs $13,000, advertising and promotions run about $5,000, another $4,200 is spread among various performers and $56,000 on performance fees and riders for the headline acts that attract the crowds. Much of this is covered by sponsorships that committee members solicit during the year.
The return on investment comes in the form of thousands of out-of-town visitors dining in local restaurants and staying overnight in the area.
Hairston thanked the city for all of its work and council members thanked him and other volunteers for all of their work making Boom Days happen.
