Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 – 6-9:30 p.m.
Main Stage
(201 5th Street NE)
6-7:30 p.m.
– Dad Company
8-9:30 p.m. – “Midnight Special” A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival
Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 – 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Main Stage
(201 5th Street NE)
4:30-5:30 p.m.
– Wildwood
3-4 p.m. – The Locals
6-7:30 p.m.
– Billy Dean
8-9:30 p.m.
– Joe Nichols
Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building (500 Gault Avenue N)
12-12:45 p.m.
– Dusty Smith
1-1:45 p.m.
– Matty Croxton
2-2:45 p.m.
– John Sells
Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building (504 Gault Avenue N)
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
– Authors in the
Coal & Iron Building
9 a.m.-2 p.m. – Art activities for children hosted by Alice Pettyjohn of Alice Circle
10 a.m. – Gospel by Sara Roe
City Park (401 Gault Avenue N)
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
– Altrusa Children’s Area
9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
– Art demonstrations by Cheryl Lewis, Wooden Bowls
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
– Dog demonstrations by Jonathan Watts and Bear Creek Retrievers
10-11:30 a.m. – The Underwoods Gospel
12:30-2 pm. – The Underwoods Motown
12:30-2 p.m. – Martial arts performance by Black Belt Academy with Master Fermin Mendoza
Wills Valley Model Railroaders Display (502 Gault Avenue N)
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
– Model train exhibit
Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building (506 Gault Avenue N)
1-3 p.m. – Wine tasting
Downtown
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
– Little River Photo Bus
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
– Elisha Tatum & Friends (Pete’s Alley)
2-2:30 p.m.
– Pink Dance Studio
Fort Payne Depot Museum (105 Fifth Street NE)
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
– Museum Tours
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
– Train rides
For the latest information, visit https://boomdays.com/schedule/
