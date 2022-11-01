Northeast Alabama Community College will host a community-wide Veterans Day reception on Thursday, November 10th, at 10:00 A.M. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum.
This year’s guest speaker will be Brigadier General Jerry C. McAbee of Rainsville. Refreshments will follow the program, and the college extends an invitation to anyone who wishes to attend.
Brigadier General McAbee retired from the United States Marine Corps during August 2005 after serving 35 years and seven months on active duty.
Brigadier General McAbee is a native of Rainsville, Alabama and graduated from Jacksonville State University in Alabama in 1970 where he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant, U. S. Marine Corps through the Platoon Leaders Course.
After completing The Basic School and the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course, he was assigned to the 4th Battalion, 10th Marines in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina where he served as a forward observer, fire direction officer, battery executive officer, assistant battalion operations officer, and headquarters battery commander.
In July 1973, he was transferred to Alameda, California, for duty as the Executive Officer of the Marine Detachment aboard the USS Ranger (CVA-61). After completing this tour in October 1974, he was transferred to Parris Island, South Carolina.
