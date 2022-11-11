Local theatre thriving with productions of ‘Charlie Brown’, ‘Lightning Thief’

This weekend has two separate plays to enjoy.
The DeKalb County Fine Arts (DCFA) will perform “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at the DeKalb Theatre tonight at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time for $10 at showtix4u.com/events/DCFAcharlie or can be purchased at the door for $12.
The other show will be Northeast Alabama Community College’s production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” Scheduled performances include Nov. 12-13 and 18-20. The Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m., but the Sunday shows are 2 p.m. matinees with the doors opening at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nacc.edu/theatre for $8.
On the campus of Northeast Alabama Community College, “The Lightning Thief” is meant to be a return to form for the program.
During the pandemic, the theatre program chose to run smaller shows to keep its members and audiences safe. However, now that the threat has mostly passed, the NACC drama program wants to get back to the high-quality shows the program has been known for producing.
“The Lightning Thief” will be the large production to do just that.
It features flying effects, almost 20 musical numbers ranging from rock to ballads, 30 cast members, and state-of-the-art lighting effects.
The story will focus on Percy Jackson, the son of Poseidon, and his friends Grover the satyr and Annabeth Chase, a daughter of Athena. Percy is thrown into this world of gods and goddesses, where someone has stolen Zeus’s lightning bolt and now Percy and his friends have to find the lightning bolt and return it to Mount Olympus before a civil war among the gods breaks out.
NACC Theatre Director Kayleigh Smith, brought the show to life by utilizing the technology available and the students, community members, and college staff. The staff took a very important role, as the theatre department collaborated with the music department to bring live music to the show.
“Working with Stacy Morris and the department of music is always a dream. This is the seventh production we’ve worked on together since I became director of theatre. Their talent never ceases to amaze me. Having live music in our productions elevates our show to another level. They blow me away every time,” Smith said.
NACC president Dr. David Campbell had this to say about the show, “We are so excited about this play. Don’t miss it! Come out and enjoy an evening or afternoon of top-notch entertainment. Our actors and production staff will make this a special occasion for you!”
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is a 90-minute musical romp that brings the classic characters of Charlie Brown, Sally, Lucy, Schroeder, Linus, and Snoopy to the stage. The show will follow the characters through shorter scenes during the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day.
The director of the show, Madison Hagler said “This is my favorite set we have ever created at DCFA. The set was designed to fully embody the fun, child-like sense of play that we often lose as we get older. This literal playground creates an environment where these actors can fully submerge themselves in these iconic young characters.
“Audiences will see only six people on stage, but there are also ten crew members working behind the scenes to make the magic happen. The cast and crew have put in so much work to bring this show together and I couldn’t be happier with the results!”
Hagler said DCFA is honored to be supported by DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles, the DeKalb County Board of Education, Jonathan Phillips and their many community sponsors.
With multiple performances scheduled, DeKalb County residents can get to enjoy both plays.
