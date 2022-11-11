Local theatre thriving with productions of ‘Charlie Brown’, ‘Lightning Thief’

The cast of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’ on the stage of the DeKalb Theatre. 

 Kaelin Hagler | DeKalb County Fine Arts Theatre

This weekend has two separate plays to enjoy. 

The DeKalb County Fine Arts (DCFA) will perform “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at the DeKalb Theatre tonight at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time for $10 at showtix4u.com/events/DCFAcharlie or can be purchased at the door for $12.

