It’s time to put on your white shoes and “cool cat boogie” your way to downtown Fort Payne to celebrate the well-loved children’s book character Pete the Cat, and his creator, Fort Payne High graduate James Dean.
Pete the Cat, as well James Dean, will be in Fort Payne Saturday, Aug. 5 for Pete the Cat Day. Events will be centered at the Coal and Iron Building, but area merchants will be offering “cool cat” or “blue cat” discounts.
For those who don’t know, Pete the Cat is the creation of James Dean, who was born in Fort Payne. He developed childrens’ books about the adventurous feline, modeling on his own pet, first with words from Eric Litwin, and later in collaboration with his wife Kimberly Dean.
In 2018, the Fort Payne first held Pete the Cat Day, unveiling Dean’s original artwork in Pete’s Alley.
This year marks the 6th event, Fort Payne Main Street Executive Director Connie Fuller said, and there’s been great interest so far. It began and became tradition for the first weekend in August she said because that’s been Dean was able to be in town. However, coming just as children start back to school, she said, it’s great to have an event likely to spur interest in books and reading.
“Kid’s love it,” she said, and there’s plenty to love. Children’s activities include free face painting, arts and crafts and story time at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m., dancing (better brush up on your “cool cat boogie”) and more.
Dean will be on hand at the Coal & Iron Building from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and plans to sign books or Pete items for 100 ticket-bearers. Fuller said the tickets are free at Katherine’s Gallery and Custom Framing. There’s a limited number of tickets, she said, because that’s all Dean will have time for during the event.
Alice Circle is hosting a Back-to-School-Bash from 10 am.-4 p.m. with crafts, t-shirts, snacks and more for Pete’s big day, The Poppery on Main will be offering its special Pete popcorn, and Valley Nutrition will have Pete the Cat tea.
The Blue Charm Boutique will have a bouncy house, kids activities including a cow train, a scavenger hunt and “cool cat” coupons.
Fuller said thanks to event sponsors, the event is free to the public. It’s not a fundraiser of any kind, she said.
“It’s just something we do for the children,” she explained.
(0) comments
