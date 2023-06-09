Fort Payne police continue to investigate a crash that claimed one life this morning in the 1200 block of Glenn Boulevard SW at the intersection of Briarwood Avenue.
Capt. David Barnes said the crash occurred at about 10:38 a.m. Friday, and involved two vehicles. The crash is under investigation, he said in a press release.
The name of the deceased has not been made public pending notification of family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.