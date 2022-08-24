A hazardous chemical spill that resulted from a traffic accident in Rainsville on Thursday led to a secondary incident after a cargo of organic peroxide and a peracetic acid was offloaded from the overturned 18-wheeler and transported to Fort Payne, where it was stored in an impound lot near the South Y.
On Friday morning, personnel from the Fort Payne Police Department and Fort Payne Fire and Rescue responded to an emergency call after smoke was seen dispersing into the air.
The valve that was supposed to regulate the container malfunctioned, causing pressure to build up until the cap popped off.
Police Chief David Davis said there was no fire. Fire Chief Stacy Smith said hazmat crews unscrewed a leaking container to vent and relieve the building pressure. The DeKalb County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency was unavailable for comment.
Gault Avenue South was open to traffic, but police blocked access to Chitwood Avenue SE from Lowe Street to 12th and 13th streets SE were closed. They evacuated two businesses and established a 150-foot perimeter around the leaking container while awaiting the Alabama
Department of Environmental Management.
Since the concentration rate of the substance gives it a thermodynamic property, it creates its own heat, rendering the hydrogen peroxide very reactive.
Around 4 p.m. Friday, Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine stated the the containers were being escorted to the DeKalb County line and headed to the Chattanooga company where the truck originated. The streets that had been blocked then re-opened.
There were no reported medical calls after either chemical spill. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also reported to be back home and unharmed.
An investigation is underway to determine what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn while navigating the intersection in Rainsville. One possibility is that the weight of twelve 300-gallon containers may have shifted, with two of the containers spilling organic peroxide onto the street.
