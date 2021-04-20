Shooting death in Mt. Vernon under investigation

The fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man on Saturday is under investigation.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the 9th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office are conducting an investigation into a shooting that happened on County Road 232 in the Mt. Vernon Community. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 17, just before 9 p.m. Gabriel Isaac Brown, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.
